Nashville sneak peek: Daphne covers the Daria theme song

It’s the Nashville–Daria crossover you never knew you needed.

In an exclusive sneak peek from Nashville‘s season 5 midseason premiere, Daphne befriends a homeless teen named Liv (played by Odessa Adlon). A runaway who ditched a bad situation to live on the streets, Liv will play a big part in the rest of the season.

In the clip, Daphne follows Liv to her current digs, where she lives with fellow runaway teens. Once there, Daphne and Liv bond over their love of Daria, which culminates when they perform a stripped-down version of the animated show’s theme song, titled “You’re Standing on My Neck.”

Nashville returns Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on CMT.