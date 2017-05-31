Kingdom boss previews Alvey's return to the cage, Jay's struggle

For 30 episodes, Alvey Kulina (Frank Grillo) has been a coach, but when Kingdom debuts its third and final season, King Kulina will finally make his way back inside the cage. With the series picking up roughly a year after the events of season 2, every character will find themselves in new territory, whether physically or emotionally. And for Alvey, that means trying to regain the thing only fighting can give him: Clarity of purpose. “As long as Alvey is fit and able, he has to get back in,” showrunner Byron Balasco says. “He’s reverting to his true self.”

And Alvey’s decision won’t solely benefit himself. His return to the cage will allow Lisa (Kiele Sanchez) to “flourish” when it comes to the business side of Navy St., according to Balasco. “Lisa’s broken free from the relationship side of the Alvey thing and is really being allowed to do what she does best,” Balasco says. “As Alvey’s training, she really takes charge of the gym and starts to evaluate what she wants and what she actually deserves in life.”

Lisa’s not the only one who’s been evaluating what she wants. With Nate (Nick Jonas) coming out to his brother, Jay (Jonathan Tucker), in the season 2 finale, season 3 will pick up with him living a new life in many ways. “Nate’s coming into this season with more confidence than he’s ever had and allowing himself to explore that part of his life and enjoy being himself and finding love,” Balasco says. “But at the same time, he still hasn’t come out to his father, and that’s constantly pulling at him because that day of reckoning just has to come if he’s really going to live the life that he deserves to live.”

Then there’s, Jay, whose new life circumstances find him doing everything he can to be someone new — more specifically, someone who sells real estate and doesn’t do drugs. “He’s trying to survive,” Balasco says of Jay. “There’s a big part of him that is sort of pushing back against this creeping feeling that perhaps he could end up like his father. Jay has a lot of resentment with Alvey. He blames Alvey, fairly in some ways and unfairly in others, for the state of affairs that he finds the family in, so I think his new path that he’s chosen is really hiding from his fate and hiding from himself and who he’s destined to become.”

We’ll see just how long Jay can hide when Kingdom returns May 31 at 8 p.m. ET on DirecTV and DirecTV NOW.