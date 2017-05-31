Felicity and Ben are still good friends 15 years since their show’s finale in 2002. Actors Keri Russell and Scott Speedman joshed around Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night stage Tuesday night after their earlier Felicity reunion at Russell’s star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“I don’t know if you heard, but Keri has a message for you,” Kimmel told Speedman.

“Yeah, f– you,” she said.

Russell said that when she comes to Los Angeles she always sees Speedman and another Felicity co-star, Amanda Foreman. “So I said, come to the hotel, let’s see each other first before we have to do all the scary stuff,” she said, “and Scott just kept saying, ‘So like when do you do the hands, put your hand in the cement?’ … Mandy’s like, ‘It’s not that event.'”

The pair were photographed earlier in the day on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where Russell, now on The Americans, was immortalized with her own star.

Of course, with the revival trend around Netflix’s Gilmore Girls and Fuller House, the question of a possible Felicity return came up on Kimmel. “I really don’t think so,” Speedman admitted, though it’s not for lack of interest. “Some people are on really high-class shows,” he joked, but said he’s on board.

“I’ll be on Lifetime in no time,” he added.

The pair went further down memory lane when Russell explained why Speedman was “a disaster of a boyfriend” during Felicity’s “Chia Pet” haircut after season 1. “A young 20s boyfriend is called a disaster of a boyfriend,” she said, and Speedman concurred, “Not much as changed.” The Animal Kingdom actor is just thankful modern social media wasn’t around while they were filming.

“If there was like Instagram back then, I don’t know if I would’ve survived,” he said. “I’d be in a shack in Portland by now. I would’ve pulled an accidental Anthony Weiner.

Russell and Speedman reunited with Felicity‘s Scott Foley for EW’s October 2015 issue. “People still come up to me and tell me how much they like Scandal and follow that up with, ‘But I was always Team Ben,'” Foley said at the time.

Watch more of the latest reunion in the clips above.