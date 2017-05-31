HBO debuts first trailer for '70s porn drama from The Wire creator

HBO released the first trailer for its upcoming drama The Deuce on Wednesday, and it’s brimming with ’70s swagger.

The new series, which stars James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal, is set in and around Times Square in New York City and focuses on the burgeoning porn industry in the 1970s and ’80s. The new promo showcases plenty of sex, violence, bright lights and big hair, while Curtis Mayfield’s “Get On Up” blasts over the dialogue-free footage.

The eight-episode drama, which debuts Sept. 10, was created by detective fiction novelist George Pelecanos and The Wire creator David Simon.

Watch the trailer above.