Game of Thrones unveils new Funko figurines

Tyrion gets a chalice, Cersei gets a crown, and Wun Wun gets pelted with arrows.

@shirklesxp

Posted on

Season 7 of Game of Thrones is coming in July — and so are new Pop! figures by Funko, featuring updated costumes, weapons, and… is that Wun Wun the giant as a six-inch super sized Pop?!

Funko

It is! But the battle-ready Wun Wun pelted with arrows isn’t the only new addition. Below, take a look at Cersei in her royal, post-Sept-of-Baelor-explosion garb; Tyrion with a drink (presumably wine) in hand from his days in Essos; Bran without (sniff) Hodor; Tormund looking fierce; and several versions of Jon with Longclaw in his Stark armor.

Funko
Funko
Funko
Funko
Funko

The new line of Pop! figures arrive in early July, with the Jon Snow and Bran Stark two-pack exclusively available at Books-A-Million. Game of Thrones returns July 16 on HBO.