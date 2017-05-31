Game of Thrones unveils new Funko figurines

Season 7 of Game of Thrones is coming in July — and so are new Pop! figures by Funko, featuring updated costumes, weapons, and… is that Wun Wun the giant as a six-inch super sized Pop?!

It is! But the battle-ready Wun Wun pelted with arrows isn’t the only new addition. Below, take a look at Cersei in her royal, post-Sept-of-Baelor-explosion garb; Tyrion with a drink (presumably wine) in hand from his days in Essos; Bran without (sniff) Hodor; Tormund looking fierce; and several versions of Jon with Longclaw in his Stark armor.

The new line of Pop! figures arrive in early July, with the Jon Snow and Bran Stark two-pack exclusively available at Books-A-Million. Game of Thrones returns July 16 on HBO.