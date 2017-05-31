EW Season Finale Awards: Nominate the best and worst TV season enders

As much as we hate to see our favorite television shows go, we love to watch them leave. It’s no secret that season finales tend to pack more of a punch than your average episode, and with that in mind, we’re rounding up the 2017 finale moments that will stick with us all summer. Translation: It’s time for EW’s Season Finale Awards.

Here’s how it works: The awards apply solely to finales, which is to say the final hour or half hour of any given show — no penultimate episodes allowed! This year’s awards encompass any finale that aired between March 10 — Vampire Diaries — and May 30. So with that in mind, nominate away!

Below are the categories. Please copy and paste the categories, along with your nominations, in the comments below.

Best (Presumed) Death or Exit

Best Romantic Cliffhanger

Best Non-Romantic Cliffhanger

Unforgettable Line

Funniest Finale

Best Serious Moment in a Comedy

Funniest Moment in a Drama

Best Shipper Moment

Best Twist

Twist You Saw Coming From a Mile Away

Most GIF-able Moment

Best Fight (Physical or Verbal)

Best Return by a Character (Real or Imaginary)

Top Tissue Moment (Single Tear or Sobfest)

Best Use of Music

Best Final Shot

Most Rewound Moment

Best Overall Ending to an Otherwise So-So Season

Worst Overall Ending to an Otherwise Solid Season

Most Likely to Earn Someone an Emmy Nomination

Biggest Regret That I Didn’t Watch Live