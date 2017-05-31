Bachelorette contestant Lee Garrett under fire for offensive tweets

One of the suitors on the ABC reality show The Bachelorette is facing intense criticism for past tweets he allegedly made railing against feminists, the Black Lives Matter movement, Islam, the LGBT community, Hillary Clinton supporters, the NAACP, and more.

Thirty-year-old singer-songwriter Lee Garrett of Nashville, one of 31 men vying for the hand of Dallas attorney Rachel Lindsay, came under fire this week when several offensive tweets he reputedly posted in 2015 and 2016 were collected as screenshots and called out online.

Garrett’s Twitter account, the bio of which describes him as “pleasantly offensive” and “facetious,” has since been set to private.

Spokespersons for ABC and production company Warner Horizon Television both declined to comment on the controversy.

This year’s season of The Bachelorette, the 13th, is notable for featuring the first black Bachelorette and a more diverse pool of contestants than previous years. The young season has not been without controversy, however: Earlier this month, two contestants were criticized for making transphobic jokes in their bios for the show.