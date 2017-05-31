It’s been quite the last few weeks for Wonder Woman. Not only is the DC film receiving rave reviews, but American Ninja Warrior‘s own Wonder Woman has made history.

In an exclusive clip from the upcoming special American Ninja Warrior: USA vs. The World, fan favorite Jessie Graff becomes the first woman to ever complete the competition’s Stage 2. “Not history — herstory has just been made,” cohost Akbar Gbaja-Biamila says after Graff completes the course.

The Supergirl and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stuntwoman, nicknamed for the warrior princess on the show for competing in a custom version of the iconic superhero’s costume, had already made it farther than any woman before her, but the significance of her new achievement wasn’t lost on her. “It means a lot,” she said post-completion. Then, when asked about the significance of the achievement in regards to women on the show in the future, she added, “It says we can do anything.”

The special airs June 4 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, ahead of the new season’s June 12 premiere.

Watch Graff in action in the video above.