ABC's new Watergate doc includes never-before-seen video of Nixon aides

President Donald Trump’s Russia scandal has been compared to President Richard Nixon’s Watergate fiasco, and now ABC News is revisiting the downfall of Nixon’s presidency in a new documentary.

Truth and Lies: Watergate, set to air June 16 at 9 p.m. ET, explores the 1972 break-in of the Democratic National Committee’s headquarters that led to the Nixon’s resignation and the convictions of dozens of administration officials.

The special features “never-before-seen Super 8 home movies taken by Nixon’s top White House aides, including H.R. Haldeman and John Ehrlichman, exclusive photos of the Watergate crime scene, and interviews with the key players who lived through the scandal,” the network said.

Bill O’Reilly, who was fired from Fox News in April after several harassment allegations came to light, will appear in the special, according to ABC.

Clocking in at two hours, Truth and Lies: Watergate also features interviews with White House counsel John Dean and deputy assistant Alex Butterfield; the Committee for the Re-Election of the President’s treasurer, Hugh Sloan; CRP bookkeeper Judy Hoback Miller; CRP member Roger Stone; journalists Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward, who broke the story in the Washington Post; Senate Watergate Committee member Rufus Edminsten; Joan Felt, the daughter of FBI informant Mark Felt, a.k.a. “Deep Throat”; former CBS anchor Dan Rather; and the Watergate burglars and the officers who arrested them.

The political crime that took down a presidency was most notably explored in the critically-acclaimed 1977 film All the President’s Men, starring Robert Redford as Woodward and Dustin Hoffman as Bernstein. The Silent Man, a new film due in September, finds Liam Neeson portraying Felt.

ABC’s latest doc is the third in its Truth and Lies series, the first two of which investigated the Manson family and Menendez brothers, respectively.

Watch an exclusive trailer of ABC’s Watergate doc above.