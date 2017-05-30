Vanessa Hudgens joins So You Think You Can Dance as new judge

Vanessa Hudgens is once again getting musical.

Fox has announced the High School Musical alum has been added as the third judge for the upcoming 14th season of So You Think You Can Dance. Hudgens joins Mary Murphy and co-creator/series stalwart Nigel Lythgoe on the panel.

“I am so excited for Vanessa to join Mary and me on the judging panel for the 14th season of So You Think You Can Dance,” said Lythgoe in a statement. “There was instant chemistry in the audition rounds, and I know the SYTYCD fans will love her as much as we do. Vanessa is an accomplished artist and brings her own brand of enthusiasm and energy to our panel.”

The move brings Hudgens back to Fox, where the actress/singer starred in last year’s Grease: Live. More recently, she led the cast of NBC’s superhero comedy Powerless, which was axed earlier this month after one season.

So You Think You Can Dance returns to Fox on June 12 at 8 p.m. ET.