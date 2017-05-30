Underground canceled by WGN America

UPDATE: Following the news that WGN America has canceled Underground, executive producer John Legend tweeted Tuesday that the team behind the series will “find a new home” for it. “Content wins. We’re not reliant on a particular network to make great content,” he said in a second post. “We’re so proud of our show and the audience that supported!”

WGN America has been bought and is going a different direction strategically. We will find a new home for #Underground! https://t.co/xY47THI1Yl — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 30, 2017

Content wins. We're not reliant on a particular network to make great content. We're so proud of our show and the audience that supported! — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 30, 2017

EARLIER: Underground is on the hunt for a new home.

WGN America has opted against ordering a third season of the period drama. The move comes as the network positions itself to exit the arena of original series programming, having already canceled Manhattan, Salem, and most recently, Outsiders.

“Despite Underground being a terrific and important series, it no longer fits with our new direction, and we have reached the difficult decision not to renew it for a third season,” said Peter Kern, Tribune Media Company’s president and CEO, in a statement. ” We are tremendously proud of this landmark series that captured the zeitgeist and made an impact on television in a way never before seen on the medium. We thank the incomparable creators Misha Green and Joe Pokaski and the great John Legend, along with the talented creative team and cast who brought the unsung American heroes of the Underground Railroad to life. We are grateful to the loyal fans of Underground and our partners at Sony Pictures Television. It is our hope that this remarkable show finds another home and continues its stories of courage, determination, and freedom.”

The series, which aired its possible series finale earlier this month, told the story of the Underground Railroad and a group of people who are on the run after escaping slavery.

Aldis Hodge (Straight Outta Compton), Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Friday Night Lights), and Christopher Meloni (Law & Order: SVU) led the main cast, while season 2 introduced Aisha Hinds as Harriet Tubman and executive producer John Legend as Frederick Douglass.