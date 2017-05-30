The Brady Bunch stars reunite on TODAY, honor Florence Henderson

The Brady kids are alright. The Brady Bunch stars Christopher Knight (Peter), Barry Williams (Greg), Susan Olsen (Cindy), and Mike Lookinland (Bobby) paid tribute to their TV mamma, the late Florence Henderson, on the TODAY show Tuesday morning, nearly 50 years since the show first premiered.

“She was great humanity,” Knight recalled to Matt Lauer. “Everyone she met felt better about themselves and the world around them after spending a moment with Florence.”

“She was a mentor, a friend. We learned from her. We learned how to interact with the public. She was so gracious with her fans and we all learned how to do that graciously,” Williams added.

Henderson, who played Carol Brady on The Brady Bunch, died from heart failure last November at the age of 82. Along with their sitcom siblings Maureen McCormick (Marcia) and Eve Plumb (Jan), Knight, Williams, Olsen, and Lookinland are the last surviving members of the Brady clan. Robert Reed (Mike) died in 1992 and Ann B. Davis (the housekeeper Alice) passed away in 2014.

“[Henderson] could light up the room and lighten the mood, and she just did it naturally and we all benefitted from that,” Lookinland said.

The Brady Bunch went off the air in 1974 after five seasons, and Olsen says there’s been very little like it since. “I think that there’s still a need for that because what you have on The Brady Bunch is something you’re not gonna see these days, which is a family where the parents and the kids respect each other,” she said.

“You really don’t have shows where you can watch it with your kids and maybe pick up some parenting tips,” she added.

Watch more from the reunion in the video above.