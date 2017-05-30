Sarah Silverman recruits 'Republican congressman' in promo for her new special

For her first stand-up special in more than three years, Sarah Silverman is getting political.

In an exclusive trailer, above, Silverman brings in “Republican Congressman” Tom Virtue to shoot an ad for the special (that’s his real name, but he’s an actor best known for playing the dad on Even Stevens). The congressman promises Silverman has left behind her edgy “blue humor and politics meddling” comedy.

“This is not the inappropriate Sarah Silverman of recent times,” he declares. “She’s had a true come to Jesus moment and is writing clean material that the whole family can enjoy.”

Then, the comedian goes into the edit bay and cuts a final version that promises the complete opposite, with “s—ting” and abortion among the topics to be discussed.

“It’s perfect,” opines Silverman.

Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust is now streaming on Netflix.