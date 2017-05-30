Robert Michael Morris, the actor best known for playing a flamboyant hairdresser and friend to Lisa Kudrow’s Valerie Cherish on The Comeback, has died. He was 77.
Kudrow confirmed his death on Twitter, writing, “We lost Robert Michael Morris today. He left us with many wonderful gifts, most importantly, an example of what a truly good soul looks like.”
After a career in teaching, Morris took to acting later in life when his former student Michael Patrick King created the role of Mickey on The Comeback for him. Though he is best remembered for this tailor-made role, he also maintained a steady career as a guest star on shows such as The Middle, Arrested Development, How I Met Your Mother, Will and Grace, and Brothers and Sisters.
Many other celebrities paid tribute to the actor on social media following the news of his death. Billy Eichner tweeted “MICKEY FOREVER,” referring to his beloved character, while Mario Cantone called Morris “hilarious and moving.”
