Robert Michael Morris, the actor best known for playing a flamboyant hairdresser and friend to Lisa Kudrow’s Valerie Cherish on The Comeback, has died. He was 77.

Kudrow confirmed his death on Twitter, writing, “We lost Robert Michael Morris today. He left us with many wonderful gifts, most importantly, an example of what a truly good soul looks like.”

After a career in teaching, Morris took to acting later in life when his former student Michael Patrick King created the role of Mickey on The Comeback for him. Though he is best remembered for this tailor-made role, he also maintained a steady career as a guest star on shows such as The Middle, Arrested Development, How I Met Your Mother, Will and Grace, and Brothers and Sisters.

Many other celebrities paid tribute to the actor on social media following the news of his death. Billy Eichner tweeted “MICKEY FOREVER,” referring to his beloved character, while Mario Cantone called Morris “hilarious and moving.”

RIP Robert Michael Morris aka MICKEY from The Comeback, my favorite show of all time. MICKEY FOREVER. https://t.co/xb1A7FhF4U — billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 30, 2017

He was so hilarious and moving #TheComeback (greatest show tv has ever seen)Met him once.The nicest,sweetest man. RIP Robert Michael Morris. https://t.co/3T3hBYuKbP — Mario Cantone (@macantone) May 30, 2017

See reflections from comedians, television writers, and more below.

So happy Robert Michael Morris is trending! He was a super talent & a class act. Grateful I got 2 with with him in "Lez Be Friends" #RIP — Rebekah Kochan (@RebekahKochan) May 30, 2017

Robert Michael Morris truly delivered one of the most brilliant performances in television EVER as Mickey in The Comeback. What a loss. https://t.co/fgXBRfvgJA — Bryan Safi (@bryansafi) May 30, 2017

May we all have a friend as true as Mickey 💔 RIP Robert Michael Morris pic.twitter.com/5AjQDrWp3h — Chris Schleicher (@cschleichsrun) May 30, 2017