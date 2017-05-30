The financial services firm USAA will resume advertising on Sean Hannity’s eponymous Fox News show after facing criticism from many customers, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

The Texas-based company, which serves military members and their families, indicated last week that it would pull its commercials from Hannity in the wake of Hannity’s reporting on a discredited conspiracy theory about the death of a former Democratic National Committee staffer. Nine other companies also said they would suspend advertising on the program, spurred by the liberal advocacy group Media Matters.

USAA said at the time that its policy was to avoid politically opinionated shows, but some angry customers noted that the company’s ads appeared on several left-leaning opinion shows.

USAA told the AP on Tuesday that its commercials would return to Hannity and other shows where they had been pulled — including Hardball and The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC and Jake Tapper’s The Lead on CNN — while the company reviews its policy.

“We heard concerns from many members who watch and listen to these programs,” USAA said in a statement to the AP. “Our goal in advertising has always been to reach members of the military community who would benefit from USAA’s well-known commitment to service. Today, the lines between news and editorial are increasingly blurred.”

Spokespersons for USAA did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

Hannity is slated to return to Fox News on Tuesday evening following a brief vacation.