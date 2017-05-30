Glenn Geller steps down as CBS entertainment president

Glenn Geller — the first openly gay entertainment president of CBS — is stepping down from his post, and longtime entertainment executive Kelly Kahl has been promoted to president of entertainment, the network announced Tuesday.

Geller, 45, assumed the post in late 2015 after serving as the network’s head of current programming. He recently took time away from the job after suffering a heart attack.

CBS says it’s in discussions with Geller for a production deal with CBS Television Studios.

“We have great respect for Glenn’s many accomplishments and his tireless efforts over 16 years at CBS – both at the Network and our Studio,” Les Moonves, chairman and CEO of CBS Corporation, said in a statement. “He’s a smart programmer and loves the creative process, and we look forward to working with him in his new role.”

Geller was head of current programming before he succeeded Nina Tassler in the role in the fall of 2015.

In other news, Thom Sherman moves from The CW to senior executive vice president of programming at CBS.