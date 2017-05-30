Game of Thrones cast picks which Stark child Ned would be most proud of

The Starks may love warning Westeros of winter, but they’re not frosty with each other — not even when they’re asked to choose which sibling Ned would have been most proud of were he still alive.

In the video above, EW’s cover stars Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Sophie Turner (Sansa), Maisie Williams (Arya), and Isaac Hempstead-Wright (Bran) brainstorm which of the young wolves would be Ned’s favorite. Harington starts out with a diplomatic answer — “They’ve all survived horrific things… I think Ned being Ned, he wouldn’t really want to favor any of the kids” — then chooses Arya in the end. Turner, too, chooses Arya, but in a Thrones-worthy twist, Williams chooses Sansa. Hempstead-Wright, though, has the most family spirit: “The Starks are their own unit,” he says, “and Ned would be proud of all of them.” How very Three-Eyed Raven of him.

Watch the video above.

Game of Thrones returns July 16 on HBO.