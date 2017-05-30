CNN denounces Kathy Griffin's Trump photo, mulls New Year's Eve coverage

CNN has expressed disapproval of comedian Kathy Griffin’s gruesome photo depicting her clutching President Trump’s severed head and said it is “evaluating” whether she will continue to participate in the network’s annual New Year’s Eve coverage.

“We found what she did disgusting and offensive,” a CNN spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday evening. “We are pleased to see she has apologized and asked that the photos be taken down. We are evaluating New Year’s Eve and have made no decisions at this point.”

Griffin has cohosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live for 10 years running with Anderson Cooper, who also denounced her stunt.