CNN denounces Kathy Griffin's Trump photo, mulls New Year's Eve coverage

CNN has expressed disapproval of comedian Kathy Griffin’s gruesome photo depicting her clutching President Trump’s severed head and said it is “evaluating” whether she will continue to participate in the network’s annual New Year’s Eve coverage.
“We found what she did disgusting and offensive,” a CNN spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday evening. “We are pleased to see she has apologized and asked that the photos be taken down. We are evaluating New Year’s Eve and have made no decisions at this point.”
Griffin has cohosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live for 10 years running with Anderson Cooper, who also denounced her stunt.
“For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in,” Cooper tweeted. “It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.”
Griffin issued a frank apology for her incendiary photo, which debuted Tuesday morning and features her holding up a facsimile of Trump’s decapitated head. The image drew widespread condemnation online.
“I sincerely apologize,” Griffin said in a video posted to social media. “I am just now seeing the reaction of these images. … I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it.”
Before Griffin’s mea culpa, photographer Tyler Shields told EW the pair set out to do something provocative.
“It’s such a timely image,” he said. “We see millions of visuals every day and to make something that really stands out is very difficult now. I think that this has the potential to make people stop for a second and say, ‘What is that?'”