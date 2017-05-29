Entertainment Weekly

Shadowhunters season 2B promo: Clary chooses between Jace and Simon

@samhighfill

Posted on

When Shadowhunters returns for the back-half of its second season, Clary is going to have a big decision to make. She will soon learn what Valentine told Jace in the midseason finale: Jace is not Valentine’s son. In other words, Jace and Clary are not related, and therefore could be together if they wanted. The problem, however, is Clary’s relationship with Simon. And it’s not going to be an easy problem to solve.

EW has an exclusive promo for season 2B, which puts the love triangle front and center. In the promo, Jace tells Clary the truth, which forces her to confront her feelings about both Jace and Simon. And in the end, we see her banging on a door and declaring, “I want to be with you.” But the question is: Who’s behind that door?

Shadowhunters returns Monday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

