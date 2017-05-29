Remember that time Ashton Kutcher made Justin Timberlake cry?

From 2002 to 2007, the former That ’70s Show star had audiences in stitches as he played pranks on unknowing celebrities from Timberlake to Drake to Elijah Wood on his hit MTV show Punk’d. The original series, which wrapped on May 29, 2007, was revived in 2012 for an additional season that featured a series of guest celebrity hosts including Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, and Dax Shepard. And in 2015 it returned again, this time on BET, with YouTube stars King Bach and DeStorm Powers as hosts.

Despite it’s returns, there’s nothing quite like the original. In honor of the 10th anniversary of the show’s initial series finale, EW presents a definitive ranking of the best pranks on Punk’d. Take a walk down memory lane, below.