Pretty Little Liars stars remember emotional final table read

For the stars of Pretty Little Liars, episode table reads were often where they would find out some of the show’s biggest twists. But when asked about the table reads they’ll always remember, they don’t talk about the “A” reveals or the many, many near-death situations for their characters. Instead, they talk about saying goodbye.

EW sat down with PLL showrunner I. Marlene King and stars Troian Bellisario, Lucy Hale, Sasha Pieterse, Shay Mitchell, and Ashley Benson to talk about their time on the show, and when it came to talking table reads, there was one that stuck out in their memories. “Our last table read was really emotional,” Bellisario says, noting that they went back to the same room where they’d first read the pilot all those years before.

“We had several people from the studio and from the network there,” Bellisario continues. “It was really a collection of people, so we had cast members that we hadn’t seen in forever and we were sitting like three rows deep and it was a massive table read and it was a lot of scenes where we were saying goodbye.”

Bellisario also recalls the fact that Mitchell and Benson showed up to the final table read in sunglasses because they’d already started crying. “We did not take those off the whole day,” Mitchell adds.

Pretty Little Liars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform. The finale airs on June 27.