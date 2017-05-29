Kim Kardashian on Kendall Jenner's controversial Pepsi ad: 'She felt really awful'

When Kendall Jenner teamed up with Pepsi for a politically-charged commercial in April, it made waves across the internet for all the wrong reasons.

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday night, Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian West addressed the controversy for the first time. “She totally understood at the end of the day and she felt really awful for it,” she told Cohen. “She just wants to move on from it.”

The ad, which featured the 21-year-old model easing the tensions of a political protest by handing a police officer a can of soda, was widely criticized for being tone deaf and trivializing movements like Black Lives Matter. Due to the backlash, the company pulled the spot just one day after it was released.

WATCH: Social Media Erupts Over Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Protest Ad

“I didn’t see it until it had already gotten the attention, so you obviously have a different perspective when everyone’s just saying something,” Kardashian West said. “I think I was traveling and I landed and I just saw all this stuff come up.”

“I think any time someone does anything they don’t have bad intentions—especially Kendall, who’s so sensitive,” she continued. “She would never mean for anyone to perceive anything in a negative way.”

RELATED: Lena Dunham, Adam Scott, and More Stars Skewer Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Protest Ad

Though Jenner herself has yet to officially respond to the controversy, Pepsi took full responsibility for the ad, admitting they “missed the mark” and apologizing for putting the reality star in that position.

This article originally appeared on People.com