House of Cards: Where we left off

With the new season of House of Cards set to drop May 30 on Netflix, we thought it would be good to remind you all how last year’s installment wrapped up. So, here’s where we left off: UTTER. TERROR.

Frank (Kevin Spacey) and Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) were dealing with a terrorist kidnapping that ended up going awry. Meanwhile, Tom Hammerschmidt (Boris McGiver) was preparing to release his damning expose of the Underwoods dirty dealings. It was one of the first times where it truly felt like the Underwoods might not get away everything they’ve done and wind up losing control of the White House to rival candidate Will Conway (Joel Kinnaman).

Then, Hammerschmidt published the article online and it seemed like the end of the power couple. But Claire wasn’t ready to give up. She had the idea to distract the country by creating a state of fear and panic. To no one’s surprise, Frank was super into that idea. He gave a televised speech in the Oval Office basically declaring a war on terrorism.

Later, the pair watched the televised execution of one of the hostages and barely balk at the gruesomeness. Frank and, for the first time, Claire, both turned to address the camera as Frank said, “That’s right: We don’t submit to terror. We make the terror.” Buckle up for season 5!

Need a little bit more of a refresher? Here’s our full recap of the season 4 finale.