Pretty Little Liars cast talks the show's 'perfect' ending

Pretty Little Liars is only weeks away from its farewell, and according to its stars, it’s ending at just the right time.

EW recently sat down with showrunner I. Marlene King and stars Shay Mitchell, Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario, and Sasha Pieterse to talk about the show’s seven-season run.

Mitchell, for one, is very satisfied with how (and when) the show is going out. “I think we’re ending it at the most perfect time and honestly, there couldn’t have been a better ending for this,” Mitchell says. Turning to King, she adds, “You guys wrapped this up perfectly. Perfectly.”

King later added that the show is at its best, in her opinion, “when it’s a great mix of drama and mystery. We tried really hard in the finale, as Shay was saying, to deliver really high-stakes emotion but also high-stakes mystery, too.”

The Pretty Little Liars series finale airs Tuesday, June 27 at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.