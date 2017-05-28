American Gods: The new gods take us inside 'Lemon Scented You'

There’s more to the new gods than initially meets the eye, the cast of American Gods tells EW.

This week, Crispin Glover and Bruce Langley, who play the new gods Mr. World and Technical Boy, respectively, on the Starz drama dropped by EW’s American Gods: Inside the Episode — hosted by American Gods star Orlando Jones and EW’s Marc Snetiker — to discuss episode 5. Titled “Lemon Scented You,” the hour saw both sides of this burgeoning war come face to face for the first time when Mr. World, accompanied by Media (Gillian Anderson), paid Shadow and Mr. Wednesday a visit to propose a “merger” and make Technical Boy apologize for lynching Shadow because he wants to avoid all-out war.

The ensuing scene, which was the first one Glover read when considering the role, revealed that the new gods, led by Mr. World, might not just be bad, as we’ve been led to believe since we’ve mainly only heard about them from Mr. Wednesday’s point of view (and from Shadow’s first encounter with Technical Boy, the most rebellious deity of the group).

“It’s important to bear in mind that in this entire universe and world no one is intrinsically bad,” says Langley in the video above. “All of the gods have their own reasons for doing what they’re doing and more importantly, all of the gods are simple reflections of us as a human species in society. So even the vicious, nasty parts that some may not enjoy, that’s just as much part of the reflection of the mirror as the fluffy nice bits that you may immediately identify with in some of the older gods. So I wouldn’t say that they are bad, and would we need to know more about them? Yes, I think that’s a hell of a good idea.”

Watch the entire video above to find out more about the new gods’ tenuous alliance and when we’ll get more insight into some of their origin story.

American Gods airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Starz.