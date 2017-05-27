Jordan Peele takes the Get Out challenge on The Tonight Show

Jordan Peele has joined the phenomenon that is the Get Out challenge. In lieu of a traditional entrance on The Tonight Show Friday night, the comedian and filmmaker performed the viral trend that sparked from his own movie.

“That’s the first time I have done the Get Out challenge,” Peele told host Jimmy Fallon. “I’m so glad I didn’t wipe out.”

Fans have been reenacting one of the scenes from Get Out by running as fast as they can towards a camera and dodging to the side at the last second. Daniel Kaluuya, who starred in the film, embraced the challenge with his Black Panther crew on the set of Marvel’s upcoming superhero film.

Get Out, made on a budget of $5 million, grossed $230.9 million worldwide. Peele told Fallon it was inspired by films like Stepford Wives and Rosemary’s Baby. “These movies are creepy but humanity is the creepiest part at the center of it,” he said.

Peele’s now working on a new “social thriller,” as he likes to call them, set for release on March 15, 2019.

Watch the writer-director’s chat with Fallon in the clip above.