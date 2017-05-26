The Simpsons: Nixon's ghost gives Trump some advice about tapes

Donald Trump is getting advice from beyond the grave in The Simpsons‘ latest skewering of the president.

After the long-running comedy slammed Trump’s first 100 days, the show is back with a new video in honor of the 125-day mark, considering a lot has happened in that span.

The video kicks off with Steve Bannon, Kellyanne Conway, and Jared Kushner having hung themselves in the White House — the same fate suffered by Sean Spicer in the 100-day video. But things are looking much better for Mike Pence, who is wiping the “Vice” off his name plate. Meanwhile, Trump tries to make peace with former FBI Director James Comey in his bedroom. “Please, sit down,” requests the president. Comey, who stands at 6′ 8″, responds, “I am sitting, Mr. Trump.” Trump then barks, “Well then, kneel down.”

As the president insists there are no recordings of his conversations with Comey, the ghost of former President Richard Nixon floats in. “I came to thank you, Donald,” says Nixon, who has his own history with tapes. “Thanks to you, I’m now the 44th-best president. I just have one piece of advice: If you have tapes, burn them.”

Trump still contends there are no tapes, even as his hair stands up, revealing it to be half-dog and half-cassette player.

Following orders, Comey hugs Trump and also shares some advice: “Start hanging out with people who are more honest than you,” he tells the president. And when Trump calls ghost-Nixon in for a three-way hug, Nixon admits is his first-ever embrace. Watch the full video above.