Floriana Lima is returning to Supergirl in season 3, but not as a series regular, EW has learned. She will take on a recurring role next season.

The actress joined the Greg Berlanti superhero drama in season 2 as Detective Maggie Sawyer, who struck up a romantic relationship with Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) for an emotional coming out story that culminated in Alex proposing to Maggie.

According to a statement from executive producer Andrew Kreisberg, Lima’s role has been reduced because she is “looking to pursue other opportunities.” While we know she’ll be back for “multiple episodes,” the exact number remains a mystery.

“We adore Floriana and have loved working with her to tell this inspiring story,” said Kreisberg. “Although she’s not available to us as a series regular next season, as she’s looking to pursue other opportunities, we’re happy she’ll be returning for multiple episodes in Season 3.”

With Lima not continuing on as a series regular, does this spell trouble for Sanvers? Remember, we didn’t actually hear Maggie’s answer. The last thing we saw was Maggie was beaming from ear to ear after Alex popped the question. Alas, we’ll have to wait a few months to find out what this means for the fan-favorite couple.

Supergirl returns this fall on The CW.