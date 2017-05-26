Pretty Little Liars cast reveals the series finale line that made them all cry

A version of this story appears in the new issue of Entertainment Weekly, on stands Friday and available here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

With only five episodes left until Pretty Little Liars solves its final mystery, EW sat down with showrunner I. Marlene King and stars Shay Mitchell, Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario, and Sasha Pieterse to talk about their time in Rosewood. And when it came time to talk about the series finale, there was one line that everyone remembered. “Was it the very first sentence that someone had to say something and we all just started crying?” Benson asks the group. “We couldn’t even do it. We almost weren’t able to even start the table read because it was just so heavy.”

Turns out, it was an Alison line, which Pieterse reveals to be: “I feel like this is the end of something.” The line was apparently uttered during the last scene that the Liars had together, and Pieterse admits she couldn’t get through it without crying. “I couldn’t talk,” Pieterse says. “Marlene was like, ‘Okay, that was great, but just a little less crying.'”

But that’s not the only line they’ll always remember. Also in the finale, Spencer utters a line from Winnie the Pooh, saying, “How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”

Translation: Have the tissues ready when Pretty Little Liars airs its final episode on Tuesday, June 27 at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.