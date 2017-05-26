It’s Memorial Day Weekend, the gateway holiday to three months of barbecues, tan lines, and binge-watching anything and everything just because you can.
We’re rounding up this weekend’s best TV marathons to help you get a head start on your summer binges. If you want a weekend at Hogwarts (because who doesn’t?), fear not, there’s a Harry Potter marathon for you. Want to test if anyone can hear a scream in space? There’s an Alien marathon for that. Feeling something lighter (because it is a holiday after all)? Maybe try a classic like The Jeffersons.
Check out the full list of must-see marathons below.
Alien
Saturday on IFC
5:30 a.m. Aliens
8:30 a.m. Aliens 3
11 a.m. Alien Ressurection
1:30 p.m. AVP: Alien vs. Predator
3:30 p.m. Alien
Animal Kingdom
Saturday on TNT
12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Better Call Saul
Monday on AMC
5 p.m. to midnight
Chrisley Knows Best
Monday on USA
6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The Fairly Oddparents
Saturday on Nicktoons
6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The Godfather
Sunday on AMC
1 p.m. The Godfather
5 p.m. The Godfather, Part II
9 p.m. The Godfather Encore
Harry Potter
Saturday on Freeform
7 a.m. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
10:30 a.m. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
2:30 p.m. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
5:30 p.m. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
9 p.m. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Sunday on Freeform
7 a.m. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
10:10 a.m. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
1:50 p.m. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
5:30 p.m. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
9 p.m. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Monday on Freeform
1:30 p.m. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
5 p.m. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Hatfields & McCoys
Sunday on History
8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Hobbit
Monday on TNT
1 p.m. The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
4:30 p.m. The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
8 p.m. The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies
The Jeffersons
Sunday on TVONE
6 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Law & Order
Saturday on TNT
4:03 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sunday on TNT
2:45 a.m. to 5:45 a.m.
6 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Saturday on ion
9 a.m. through 1 a.m. on Sunday
Sunday on USA
9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
M*A*S*H
Sunday on AMC
6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Rocky
Saturday on Starz in Black
10 a.m. Rocky
12:02 p.m. Rocky II
2:04 p.m. Rocky III
3:46 p.m. Rocky IV
5:20 p.m. Rocky V
Scrubs
Monday on Comedy Central
9 a.m. to midnight
The Silence of the Lambs
Sunday on BBC America
12 p.m. The Silence of the Lambs
2:30 p.m. Hannibal
5:30 p.m. Red Dragon
8 p.m. The Silence of the Lambs Encore
10:30 p.m. Hannibal Encore
South Park
Sunday on Comedy Central
8 a.m. through 4:30 a.m. on Monday
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Saturday on BBC America
9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Superman
Sunday on TNT
4:30 p.m. Superman Returns
8 p.m. Man of Steel
Taken
Saturday on FX
12:30 p.m. Taken 2
2:30 p.m Taken 3