It’s Memorial Day Weekend, the gateway holiday to three months of barbecues, tan lines, and binge-watching anything and everything just because you can.

We’re rounding up this weekend’s best TV marathons to help you get a head start on your summer binges. If you want a weekend at Hogwarts (because who doesn’t?), fear not, there’s a Harry Potter marathon for you. Want to test if anyone can hear a scream in space? There’s an Alien marathon for that. Feeling something lighter (because it is a holiday after all)? Maybe try a classic like The Jeffersons.

Check out the full list of must-see marathons below.

Alien

Saturday on IFC

5:30 a.m. Aliens

8:30 a.m. Aliens 3

11 a.m. Alien Ressurection

1:30 p.m. AVP: Alien vs. Predator

3:30 p.m. Alien

Animal Kingdom

Saturday on TNT

12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Better Call Saul

Monday on AMC

5 p.m. to midnight

Chrisley Knows Best

Monday on USA

6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Fairly Oddparents

Saturday on Nicktoons

6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Godfather

Sunday on AMC

1 p.m. The Godfather

5 p.m. The Godfather, Part II

9 p.m. The Godfather Encore

Harry Potter

Saturday on Freeform

7 a.m. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

10:30 a.m. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

2:30 p.m. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

5:30 p.m. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

9 p.m. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Sunday on Freeform

7 a.m. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

10:10 a.m. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

1:50 p.m. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

5:30 p.m. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

9 p.m. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

Monday on Freeform

1:30 p.m. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

5 p.m. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

Hatfields & McCoys

Sunday on History

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Hobbit

Monday on TNT

1 p.m. The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

4:30 p.m. The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

8 p.m. The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies

The Jeffersons

Sunday on TVONE

6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Law & Order

Saturday on TNT

4:03 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sunday on TNT

2:45 a.m. to 5:45 a.m.

6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Saturday on ion

9 a.m. through 1 a.m. on Sunday

Sunday on USA

9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

M*A*S*H

Sunday on AMC

6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Rocky

Saturday on Starz in Black

10 a.m. Rocky

12:02 p.m. Rocky II

2:04 p.m. Rocky III

3:46 p.m. Rocky IV

5:20 p.m. Rocky V

Scrubs

Monday on Comedy Central

9 a.m. to midnight

The Silence of the Lambs

Sunday on BBC America

12 p.m. The Silence of the Lambs

2:30 p.m. Hannibal

5:30 p.m. Red Dragon

8 p.m. The Silence of the Lambs Encore

10:30 p.m. Hannibal Encore

South Park

Sunday on Comedy Central

8 a.m. through 4:30 a.m. on Monday

Star Trek: The Next Generation

Saturday on BBC America

9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Superman

Sunday on TNT

4:30 p.m. Superman Returns

8 p.m. Man of Steel

Taken

Saturday on FX

12:30 p.m. Taken 2

2:30 p.m Taken 3