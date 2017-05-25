T.J. Miller exiting Silicon Valley 

Pour out a container of Fage yogurt: T.J. Miller is leaving Silicon Valley.

The actor who played Erlich Bachman is departing after this current season, HBO announced on Thursday.

“The producers of Silicon Valley and T.J. Miller have mutually agreed that T.J. will not return for season 5,” the network said in a statement. “In Erlich Bachman, T.J. has brought to life an unforgettable character, and while his presence on the show will be missed, we appreciate his contribution and look forward to future collaborations.”

Miller became one of the early breakouts on the tech comedy as the buffoonish Erlich Bachman, who owned the house that incubated Pied Piper and invested in the company. Miller has plenty of other projects in his orbit right now. He’ll star in his first HBO stand-up comedy special next month, and he currently stars on Comedy Central in The Gorburger Show, voicing an alien puppet and serving as an executive producer. He also voices the lead character in The Emoji Movie, which hits theaters this summer.

He’s recently wrapped filming the movie Underwater, and recently shot a role in Steven Spielberg’s big-screen adaptation of the novel Ready Player One. He’ll also be part of the cast of the upcoming Deadpool 2.

Miller will be part of the rest of the season, which wraps on June 25. Silicon Valley was renewed for a fifth season earlier today.

Developing…