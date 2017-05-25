The Price Is Right contestant loses his mind when he breaks the Plinko record

The Price Is Right is never short of exciting moments or zealous contestants (really, a quick YouTube search yields many results) and Thursday’s episode was no different.

Enter contestant Ryan. The enthusiastic young man got very worked up when he took on the Plinko game and managed to break the show’s record for the most money won from that challenge. Dropping his first chip, Ryan won a cool $10,000 — but he was just getting started. He scored a further $1,000 on his second chip, another $10,000 on his third, (a slightly less impressive) $500 on his fourth drop and then — if you can believe it — ANOTHER $10,000 on his last!

It was at that point that Ryan and the studio audience lost their minds in rapturous applause. The lucky contestant looked like he could barely believe the outcome. The nimble-fingered Ryan walked away with a staggering and record-breaking $31,500 in total. He more than earned the audience’s “Ryan! Ryan! Ryan!” chant — he partook also.

The celebration wasn’t contained to the studio, however. Check out some of the tweets as people watching at home got in on excitement.

Ryan just won the Plinko record for scoring $31,500 on The Price Is Right! Congratulations ! pic.twitter.com/pCnhOOgfjz — Thoughts (@Lightworker45) May 25, 2017

This dude on The Price is Right: Bid $1 and won

Got to play Plinko

Got all the pieces

Hit $10000 THREE TIMES

Didn't pass out — Jack McLoone (@jfmclooney) May 25, 2017

Can't remember the last time I watched The Price is Right. That was exciting!! Thought Ryan was gonna have a 💔 attack! #plinko #PriceIsRight — SocialWorkShenanigan (@SW_Shenanigans) May 25, 2017

Wow. This guy just put on the most high energy, skilled & also lucky permance of Plinko I've ever seen. Won 32,500 bucks. Just wow #inspired — Travis Giedroc (@T_Giedroc) May 25, 2017

America is about to meet its new superhero. His name is Ryan. He just set the Plinko record on Price Is Right in exuberant fashion. — Eric W. Freeman, Jr. (@realericfreeman) May 25, 2017

Watch Ryan freak out above.