Cirie relives one of the most shocking exits in Survivor history

Cirie Fields made history during the Survivor: Game Changers finale, and in the worst way possible. Cirie became the first person to be “voted out” of Survivor without a single vote being cast against her. That’s because every single other player (Brad, Tai, Aubry, Sarah, and Troyzan) had one form or another of immunity, meaning Cirie was the only person who could be eliminated. And so she was.

How does Cirie feel about her epic exit (and the standing ovation from the jury that followed it)? We asked her that and more when she called into EW Morning Live (Entertainment Weekly Radio, SiriusXM, channel 105) and you can now hear the full interview right here on the EW Morning Live podcast. Here are a few highlights from our chat.

On the brutality of being eliminated when no votes were cast against her:

“It was so epic, and being a Survivor fan, I didn’t even recognize the brutality of it honestly. I was so shocked as a fan that it took me a while to consider like, ‘Wow, wait a minute, calm down, you’re out.’ I was so like, ‘OH MY GOD, I can’t believe this has happened.’ I wanted to call people, right then, at Tribal and be like, ‘Watch Survivor! Look what just happened!’ And I realized, Wait, wait, your game is over. You’re out! [Laughs] My mind is still blown. So it wasn’t really brutal for me this time.”

On how soon it clicked after Troyzan played his idol that she was out by process of elimination:

“If you were watching, you saw a smile come across my face, and that smile was, Uh-oh. [Laughs] But uh-oh in such a way that I can’t even do anything but smile. I walked down the path laughing and crying. I was crying like, ‘Waaaah, I’m out.’ And then I started laughing like, ‘I can’t believe that just happened on Survivor. It was back and forth, back and forth.'”

Listen to the entire interview with Cirie — as well as our chats with Sarah, Brad, Tai, and Aubry — above.

On the standing ovations from fans and other players:

“You know what? The love and the respect and the honor that everybody gave me made it okay. Usually, after the finale or after I lost, I’m just sobbing and I’m upset and I’m sad. But this was such a great game; this was such a great season. The people were so amazing. It was just a great experience that I don’t feel that sorrow. And listen, I was playing hard. This was my last and final hurrah in my mind so it’s not that I’m so nonchalant about it. No. It’s just everything was so epic, and to be a part of something with so many for the first times in Survivor history that I really didn’t get the sadness of it.”

On watching the moment where she crossed the balance beam in the water after the challenge was over playback on TV:

“It was difficult because I knew how I felt at the time. But it was so great. I kind of inspire myself, and to have my kids watch it with me, and they know me, so they could see the struggle happening for mom. And to be able to complete it even though there was no real reward at the end of it, the reward was I completed it! Look at this, I did this, and my kids are going to see me do this.”

On how she thinks she would have done had she made it to the end against Sarah:

“Oooh, you know what, it would have been hard. However, the way that Tribal is done now, it gives you like a good platform to speak to the jury and to plead your case, and if I ever make it down that road to plead my case, I think unless somebody won every single challenge or did something really amazing, I think I would have a good shot against whomever is sitting there.”

On her dream final three:

“My dream final three I think was Aubry, me, and Michaela. Or, I would have went with Sarah and Michaela, or I would have went with Andrea and Michaela. I would have went with anybody and Michaela. I just wanted Michaela to get there as well because I thought that would have been so cool to have two sisters sitting in the final for the first time ever and I just think it would have changed the game again!”

On her mentor-mentee relationship with Michaela:

“I have a lot of little sisters and I saw something about Michaela in myself and my little sisters. I’m a nurse, and I help take care of people, so to see somebody struggling and doing things that they just don’t know any better and not saying anything to help them, I just couldn’t do it. Michaela’s a really wonderful, intelligent young lady. She’s just, you know, she’s immature, and she just needs a little guidance and a lot of people in my lifetime have given me guidance without asking. So I wanted to pay it forward.”

On how this time compares to her other three seasons playing:

“Oh my God, it was so different for me. I don’t know if it’s because I’m older, or because of the caliber of gameplay that was going on. You had to keep up, you had to keep moving, and keep shifting and keep changing, or else you would have been out. So it was like, you didn’t get a chance to rest, ever. I don’t think anybody got a chance to rest. Not just myself. I don’t think nobody. The ones who rested were the ones who went home.”

On if she would play a fifth time:

“Well, [Laughs] you know right after, and months after I usually say no, absolutely not. But I am a true Survivor fan and I love this game, and I could never say no. They would probably call me tomorrow and I’d be like, ‘Okay!’” [Laughs]