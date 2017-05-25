Survivor: Aubry reveals her endgame

Aubry Bracco finally had her torch snuffed on Survivor. And then she didn’t know what to do with it. Was Aubry trying for a five-finger discount on a one-of-a-kind Survivor prop or simply confused about what to do after the tribe had spoken? Either way, her 76-day run of Survivor came to an end when she was voted out of Survivor: Game Changers.

It was an interesting season for Aubry as she was on the ropes early, almost being the first person voted out of the entire game. But she rebounded to get two days from the end — a tantalizingly close finish, especially coming on the heels of her runner-up performance in Kaoh Rong. We spoke with the fifth place finisher when Aubry called into EW Morning Live (Entertainment Weekly Radio, SiriusXM, channel 105) to recount her time on the island and you can now hear the full interview right here on the EW Morning Live podcast. Here are a few highlights from our chat.

On the differences between her two seasons:

“They were totally different, I mean, it was 10 days after Kaôh Rong when I stepped foot on the beach in Fiji, and I went right up to Sandra, and I said, ‘I have heard, I’m getting the vibe you might not wanna play with me, but I wanna play with you,’ and she said, ‘There are four of you from Kaôh Rong, and you’re a scary player, and it’s nothing personal.’ So that was an indicator to me that I had to scramble, and I said my whole journey was like playing The Matrix, where you’re watching him dodge the bullets in slow motion. Except sometimes they weren’t in slow motion. It was just an uphill battle the entire time.”

On trying to play with Brad but him wanting no part of it:

“It was so frustrating, and I’m still proud that I cast that vote when Andrea went home. I felt like I was Nostradamus for a lot of people when I said now’s the time to take out Brad. It was super frustrating. I knew he was a professional athlete, and I knew that when he had that vengeance and he felt like he was on the bottom, he was gonna come on fire, and that’s exactly what he did. And I worked the whole game where I made an emotional connection with him, but no matter what I said, he could not get over that he and Monica thought that I should’ve won in Kaôh Rong. He was not going to work with me.”

Listen to the entire interview with Aubry — as well as our chats with Sarah, Brad, Tai, and Cirie — above. Or subscribe on iTunes to listen on the go.

On how she thinks she would have done had she made it to the end:

“I thought I had a pretty strong story if I got to the end. The story that I would’ve told if I got to the end is the one I would’ve liked to hear from Troyzan — that I started on the Mana tribe, which was kind of the cursed tribe. We couldn’t get it together. We couldn’t even build the shelter. And I managed to readjust my strategy. I wanted to play with big threats, but I realized I was gonna have to dodge the egos, and that’s how I got to the merge.

“Once I got to the merge, I decided to let the Nuku family kind of disintegrate into dysfunction and to kind of find my way into the group. I ultimately did that, but I was only able to hold for a couple of votes before they all started to fall apart. So I think I played well under the circumstances. It may have been a quieter game, but in some ways, I think I played a more controlled and better game than I did in moments in Kaôh Rong.

On whom she wanted to face at the end:

“I probably would’ve had to cut Cirie at four or five. I love Cirie to death, but that woman is, she really is a legend — to watch how comfortable she made people, and how she could work people, was stunning. I would’ve been happy going against Brad and Troy. I tried to flip with Brad and Troy at seven, and we had talked about, like even if they wanted to take out Michaela at that point, I would’ve done that to gain trust with them, but they just would not bite for me. So, I knew I couldn’t go against Cirie, but I would’ve gone against other people, and my whole game was struggling for numbers, so I really was ready to go with whoever would work with me. I was playing a game of Get Anybody to Work With You, because my people kept getting taken out one by one.”