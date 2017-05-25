Sophia Bush leaving Chicago P.D.

That decision Erin Lindsay made at the end of last week’s season finale of Chicago P.D.? Well, it looks like it’s going to stick. Sophia Bush is leaving the show, EW has learned.

At the conclusion of the season 4 finale, Bush’s Detective Lindsay was staring wistfully at the Chicago skyline, having just accepted a job offer with the FBI in New York City and declining a call from her on-again, off-again flame, Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer).

NBC declined to comment on the departure, which isn’t the first Chicago P.D. exit in recent weeks. Co-creator and showrunner Matt Olmstead left in March.

Earlier in the season, Jon Seda made his bow to join the team on Chicago Justice, which was canceled earlier this week. No word yet on if he’ll be returning to Sergeant Voight’s (Jason Beghe) task force, but fans can certainly hope.

Deadline was the first to report the news and claims Bush may return for a guest-stint to wrap up the character’s arc.