Odd Mom Out: Trouble finds Jill in season 3 trailer

Even Upper East Siders have problems — first world problems, of course.

In the third season of Bravo’s Odd Mom Out, many one-percenters are still grappling with the “distress” of being victims of Ernie Krevitt’s (Bruce Altman) Ponzi scheme, but Jill (Jill Kargman) and Andy (Andy Buckley) manage to stay out of trouble — until Andy’s mother Candace (Joanna Cassidy) moves in.

The Webers also have to deal with a newly tweenage daughter — “She goes from Little Orphan Annie to Linda Blair in 15 seconds!” Jill observes — and social pressures, including a Thanksgiving in the suburbs, where Jill feels as out of place as ever.

Created by Kargman, Odd Mom Out also stars Abby Elliot, K.K. Glick, and Sean Kleier. Season 3 introduces guest stars Christine Taylor, Meredith Hagner, and Emma Myles, as well as celebrity cameos from Wendy Williams and Dave Navarro.

Odd Mom Out returns Wednesday, July 12, at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.