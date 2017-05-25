It's #NationalWineDay! See how stars are celebrating

Not only is May 25 a day to celebrate Star Wars (A New Hope was released on this date in 1977) and jazzy feet (it’s National Tap Dance Day), but it’s also an excuse to indulge in some grape. That’s right — May 25 is National Wine Day!

Hollywood seems to agree we could all use a glass, as a slew of celebrities, TV shows, and networks have been tweeting about the idyllic holiday. Kerry Washington told everyone “bottoms up!” with some help from her Scandal character, avid wine fanatic Olivia Pope, while Kyle MacLachlan took a sip with David Lynch before the premiere of Twin Peaks at Cannes Film Festival.

So sit down, pour yourself some red — or white, or rosé, whatever you fancy — and take a look at how your favorite stars and series are celebrating. (Then be sure to watch Sideways or Bottle Shock!)

RELATED: Shonda Rhimes by the Numbers

We all celebrate #NationalWineDay in our own way. pic.twitter.com/Xk6BzvJ1tl — The Academy (@TheAcademy) May 26, 2016

Happy #NationalWineDay – I think it's really important that we celebrate all the recognized holidays. pic.twitter.com/5AGFRquiye — Ashley Greene (@AshleyMGreene) May 25, 2017

Randy is celebrating #NationalWineDay. Are you?

It's called a smorgasvein and it's elegantly cultural. pic.twitter.com/K3qrBvllPq — South Park (@SouthPark) May 25, 2017