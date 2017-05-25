Watch the first look at Megyn Kelly's upcoming NBC Sunday night series

The first promo for Megyn Kelly’s upcoming Sunday night series is promising “sharp, strong journalism, and the power of NBC News.”

With the former Fox News host officially reporting to duty at NBC this month, the network has released the debut preview for Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly. The series will begin its limited summer run on June 4 at 7 p.m. ET.

Sunday Night will be the first of Kelly’s two new NBC shows to premiere. In the fall, she’s slated to launch a daily morning show.

Next month, Kelly will share the stage with Russian President Vladimir Putin when she heads to Russia to moderate the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

