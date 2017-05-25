Jimmy Kimmel mocks Trump's photo with Pope Francis

Some call this past Wednesday an historic day or even a holy day, but Jimmy Kimmel thinks of it as more of an “a-holey day.” The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live took aim at President Donald Trump’s visit with Pope Francis at the Vatican and the resulting photo that’s becoming meme-ish.

“His Holiness met his Bigliness,” Kimmel joked. While the subject of their discussions is unknown, Kimmel had an idea.

“The Pope made it clear that he would like our president to join him in promoting peace, giving aid to the poor, and protecting our environment, and the Pope is very persuasive,” he said. “Unfortunately, Trump is only in year 70 of his 100-year deal with the devil right now and he’s got a no-trade clause. So it’s very unlikely that he would switch teams.”

Kimmel ran through a number of the Pope’s other meetings with world leaders, noting “he doesn’t have much of a pope-r face.” When he landed on Trump, Kimmel added, “Looks like the Trump family passed away and they don’t know it yet.”

Fox News’ coverage of Trump’s visit was also caught in the comedic crossfire for one of the anchor’s “reach-around” joke, but Kimmel also took the opportunity to call back to one of Trump’s bigger scandals. Rolling a news clip of Trump speaking with the Pope in front of cameras, he inserted the infamous “grab ’em by the p—y” comment.

“Is nothing sacred?” Kimmel exclaimed.

Watch Kimmel’s monologue in the clip above.