HBO wants you to keep laughing at politics and tech.

The network announced on Thursday that it has renewed veteran comedies Veep and Silicon Valley.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ White House comedy, which wraps up season 6 on June 25, will be back for a seventh season in 2018. The series has been nominated for the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series in all five of its seasons, winning the last two, while Louis-Dreyfus has snagged the Lead Actress Emmy for her role as VP-turned-president-turned-political nomad Selina Meyer.

Mike Judge’s tech satire Silicon Valley — whose cast includes Thomas Middleditch, Kumail Nanjiani, T.J. Miller, Martin Starr, and Zach Woods — will return for a fifth season next year. Silicon Valley, which was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series in its first three seasons, also wraps season 4 on June 25.