Gotham sneak peek: Lee buries Jim Gordon alive

There are pros and cons to the Tetch virus on Gotham. Sure, on the one hand, it will make you completely evil, but if you find yourself in a life-or-death situation like, say, being buried alive, it could also save you. And that’s exactly the dilemma Jim Gordon will face in the next episode.

EW has an exclusive sneak peek from in the hour in which Lee, after having injected herself with the virus, heads down to the police station to update them on the whereabouts of their beloved Jim Gordon. Yes, he’s still alive. But not for long. It seems Lee has buried Jim alive with only one way out — she put the virus in his pocket.

Watch the full clip above. Gotham airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.