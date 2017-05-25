Watch Conan O'Brien work out with Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot

Keeping up with Wonder Woman requires peak physical conditioning, martial arts expertise, and unshakable resolve. Unfortunately for Conan O’Brien, he doesn’t have any of those.

Nevertheless, the late-night host attempted to go toe-to-toe with Gal Gadot, the star of Warner Bros’. highly anticipated Wonder Woman movie, and the results were pretty hilarious.

Whereas Gadot spent six months training for the movie and also boasts two years of military experience, O’Brien tried to get up to speed in a little more than half an hour. “I think you will be shocked what this can do,” he said of his physique.

One of O’Brien’s first displays of skill was turning a high-kicking exercise into a can-can dance — with a dash of “Hava Nagila” — alongside Gadot and trainer Ruda Vrba.

After engaging in some questionable swordplay, O’Brien turned to Vrba and said, “We’ve been doing this a very short time. Would you say that already I’m making incredible progress?”

“No,” Vrba replied flatly.

Eventually, O’Brien donned his own late-night-themed superhero costume, complete with padded muscles, in an effort to impress Gadot.

“It’s really, really, really … it’s just different,” she said.

Watch the video above for more from O’Brien and Gadot. Wonder Woman opens June 2.