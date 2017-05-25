Looks like Andi Mack will be getting a lot more time to figure out her life!

The Disney Channel series has been renewed for a second season, it was announced Thursday morning.

The series, which was conceived by Lizzie McGuire creator Terri Minsky, tells the story of its titular 13-year-old girl (played by Peyton Lee) and her best friends Cyrus and Buffy (Joshua Rush and Sofia Wylie) as they navigate growing up. But as the first episode of the show reveals, Andi’s got a few extra things to worry about than whether her crush, Jonah Beck (Asher Angel), likes her back.

Turns out, Celia, the woman she thought was her mother is, in fact, her grandmother and Bex, who she thought was her older (and more wayward) sister, is her real mother (Lauren Tom and Lilan Bowden, respectively). Complicating matters further for Andi is the fact that her biological father, Bowie Quinn (Trent Garrett), is back in town. Not to mention the fact that she’s convinced Bex and Bowie are meant to be. At the same time, Jonah will be dealing with his own issues as he and his girlfriend Amber (Emily Skinner) reach an important moment in their recently renewed relationship.

“There is not another series out right now, on any platform, that speaks to our core demographic with the authenticity and insight that Terri and her creative team have captured with Andi Mack,” said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide. “This series and these characters are well on their way to becoming this generation’s Lizzie McGuire.”

Production on season 2 will commence in July.

Michelle Manning (The Breakfast Club, Teen Beach 2) and Phil Baker (Good Luck Charlie) also serve as executive producers on the project.

Back-to-back episodes of Andi Mack will air from 5 – 9 p.m. ET on Disney Channel on Friday, with new episodes debuting every Friday after at 8:30 p.m.