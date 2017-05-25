American Gods: Ian McShane names the show's 'sweetest' sex scene

Catch more of Ian McShane in the full episode of Entertainment Weekly: The Show, available now on the new People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the free app on your Smart TV, mobile and web devices.

American Gods may only be four episodes into its first season, but it’s already managed to serve up a few shocking scenes — including the goddess Bilquis (played by Yetide Badaki) absorbing her lovers during sex.

“They talk about ‘How did you audition for that?'” says Ian McShane, who plays the inscrutable Mr. Wednesday in the Starz series, when he stopped by Entertainment Weekly: The Show. “I always say to [Badaki], ‘Were there the same amount of people in the room at the end of the audition as there were at the beginning?’ Yetide’s great.”

But that isn’t the only scene the Deadwood veteran applauds on the show.

“In episode three, you’ve got the Muslim, homosexual love scene, which people will be shocked by,” says McShane of a storyline featuring a young Arab man having sex with a Jinn (a.k.a. “genie”). “Actually I thought that was one of the sweetest, tenderest, extraordinary things.”

For more of McShane’s interview, watch the clip above. American Gods airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Starz.