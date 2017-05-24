Twin Peaks: Bingeworthy hosts dive back into David Lynch's world

Catch the full episode of Bingeworthy, available now, on the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN) at PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the PEN app on Apple TV, Roku Players, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, iOS, and Android devices.

The return of David Lynch’s Twin Peaks — after a 26-year absence from the airwaves — has given fans plenty to debate in its creator’s absence, for the filmmaker’s starved legion of followers haven’t even seen the world-renowned auteur flex his skills on the big screen since 2006, when he released Inland Empire, his last feature film to date.

Now, with Twin Peaks currently airing its revival series on Showtime, the latest episode of Bingeworthy sees hosts Jessica Shaw and Touré taking a deep dive back into the unsettling environment Lynch introduced in 1990, discussing everything from the original series’ cultural impact to their initial reactions to the new installments.

So, what does it all mean, and what should you expect from Lynch’s post-hibernation period (other than a “damn fine cup of coffee,” perhaps)? Make the trek back into the world of Twin Peaks with Shaw and Touré above.