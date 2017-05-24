The top 50 shows of the 2016-17 season

Despite all the attention that streaming services and premium cable channels attract with their critically-beloved shows, broadcast television still manages to attract the most viewers in the ever-growing TV universe. Say what you will about the genius of a 13 Reasons Why or a Game of Thrones, but the ultimate demonstration of a show’s overall impact is how many people watch it.
So what shows kept you tuning in to the Big Four networks during the traditional September-to-May season that ends Wednesday night? As the chart below shows, you’re still digging the Caltech nerds while This is Us kept you engaged (and weepy) on a weekly basis.
- NFL Football (NBC) — 20.1 million
- The Big Bang Theory (CBS) — 18.8 million
- NCIS (CBS) — 18.0 million
- NFL Thursday Night Football (NBC) — 17.1 million
- NFL Sunday Night Pre-Kick (NBC) — 15.2 million
- Bull (CBS) — 15.1 million
- NFL Thursday Night Football (CBS) — 14.7 million
- This Is Us (NBC) — 14.7 million
- Blue Bloods (CBS) — 14 million
- OT (Fox) — 13.6 million
- NCIS: New Orleans (CBS) — 13.0 million
- NCIS: LA (CBS) — 12.4 million
- Dancing with the Stars (ABC) — 12.4 million
- The Voice (NBC) — 12.4 million
- 60 Minutes (CBS) — 12.3 million
- Hawaii Five-O (CBS) — 12 million
- The Voice Tuesday (NBC) — 11.8 million
- Designated Survivor (ABC) — 11.5 million
- Football Night in America (NBC) — 10.9 million
- Madam Secretary (CBS) — 10.8 million
- Criminal Minds (CBS) — 10.7 million
- Grey’s Anatomy (ABC) — 10.6 million
- Scorpion (CBS) — 10.4 million
- Survivor (CBS) — 10.35 million
- Empire (Fox) — 10.31 million
- Little Big Shots (NBC) — 10.24 million
- NCIS encore (CBS) — 9.81 million
- MacGyver (CBS) — 9.8 million
- Chicago Fire (NBC) — 9.6 million
- The Big Bang Theory encore (CBS) — 9.3 million
- Chicago Med (NBC) — 9.36 million
- Mom (CBS) — 9.35 million
- Code Black (CBS) — 9.23 million
- Kevin Can Wait (CBS) — 9.19 million
- The Bachelor (ABC) — 8.98 million
- The Blacklist (ABC) — 8.97 million
- Lethal Weapon (Fox) — 8.63 million
- Modern Family (ABC) — 8.62 million
- The Great Indoors (CBS) — 8.39 million
- Chicago PD (NBC) — 8.29 million
- Chicago Justice — (8.23 million)
- Life in Pieces (CBS) — 8.05 million
- Last Man Standing (ABC) — 8.05 million
- Timeless (NBC) — 7.98 million
- Pure Genius (CBS) — 7.93 million
- How to Get Away with Murder (ABC) — 7.98 million
- Big Brother Wednesday (CBS) — 7.87 million
- Bull encore (CBS) — 7.76 million
- Scandal (ABC) — 7.73 million
- Man with a Plan (CBS) — 7.34 million