Survivor: Jeff Probst reveals one of the show's biggest secrets

Survivor announced its newest winner as — SPOILER ALERT! — Sarah Lacina, who was crowned the champion of Survivor: Game Changers. But one of the biggest pieces of news came after on the Reunion show.

After host Jeff Probst polled the jury to see how they would have voted had Brad Culpepper brought Tai Trang to the finals instead of Sarah, it was shown that it would have been a 5-5 tie between Brad and Tai. So then Probst did something very unexpected and revealed one of Survivor’s most closely guarded secrets: what would happen in the event of a jury tie at final Tribal Council.

“This is something we’ve never talked about,” Probst said to Brad, “but it’s a perfect time. Everybody asks, ‘What would you do in the case of a tie at final Tribal?’ We would have had one had you said, ‘You know what? I’m going to keep Tai and get rid of Sarah.’ We would have had a tie. It would have been 5-5. This is the rule. This is what would happen in a future season. The person who is not in the tie — so we have Brad with five and Tai with five — Troyzan, you go to the jury and decide the final vote.”

Troyzan then went on to say he would have then cast his tiebreaker vote for Brad, meaning Brad made a million dollar mistake, which is fascinating on its own. But the fact that this knowledge is now out there could potentially impact future seasons and the math people employ when deciding whom to bring to the end.

So now the cat is out of the proverbial bag and we finally know!