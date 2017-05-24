Supernatural season 13: Mark Sheppard no longer a series regular

Just after Mark Sheppard took to Instagram to thank the Supernatural family for its support and announce that it’s “time for something new,” EW has confirmed that Sheppard won’t be returning as a series regular in the show’s upcoming 13th season.

Sheppard first joined Supernatural in the show’s fifth season and quickly became a fan-favorite. His character, Crowley, went from being the King of the Crossroads to the King of Hell, and more importantly, he went from being an enemy of the Winchesters to an ally… though a questionable one. But in the show’s season 12 finale, he proved his loyalty when he sacrificed himself in order to help the Winchesters defeat Lucifer (again).

One thing’s for sure: Season 13 won’t be the same without him.