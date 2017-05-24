Norman Lear schools Rashida Jones on hosting the 'dangerous' Peabody Awards

Before taking up her post as host of the 76th Annual Peabody Awards in New York City on May 20, Rashida Jones stopped by the office of a seasoned pro for some tips. That pro just happened to be Peabody winner and television legend Norman Lear.

In the exclusive clip above, Jones (who has a “slice” of Peabody success thanks to Parks and Recreation‘s win in 2011) struggles with some basics, like the pronunciation of the award’s name. She tries out “Peabetty,” “Peabibby,” and even “P. Diddy” before giving up.

“It could be said to be a dangerous award,” Lear tells her as she takes notes. “Dangerous because it can often upset the establishment.”

After receiving advice from Lear about whether she’s more dangerous with or without her glasses (answer: with) and a quick practice at smirking, he unceremoniously kicks her out of his office with a reminder: “You’re the hostess with the most-ess.” Nonetheless, it’s enough to convince Jones she can command a room full of “journalists, documentarians, producers, writers, entertainers, podcasters; the people who tell stories that matter.”

The annual Peabody Awards honors the best in electronic storytelling across film, TV, radio, and the internet. This year, the Peabody Awards Board of Jurors chose Lear to receive an Individual Award for his contributions to storytelling in television.

Louis C.K. was also among the latest crop of winners, receiving recognition for his web series Horace and Pete, which explores nostalgia and grief.

In his acceptance speech, C.K. described the cast as a “family” and shared his surprise at having won an award for a show he barely promoted. “I didn’t expect this to win any awards at all,” said C.K., who wrote, created, directed, and starred in the series. “I kind of did it all wrong. It was an experiment to see if you don’t promote anything, if you don’t even tell anyone it exists, and just see if anybody comes to watch it, what’ll happen. And I expected nothing to happen. It went well!”

Entertainment Weekly is the official media sponsor of the 76th Annual Peabody Awards. The event will air Friday, June 2 on PBS and Fusion at 9 p.m. ET.