HBO and Jon Stewart are not moving forward with a planned animated series at the network, EW has confirmed.

The former Daily Show host made a deal in late 2015 to create animated shorts for HBO’s digital platforms, including the HBO Now and HBO Go apps. The series was envisioned as an animated cable news parody, with Stewart commenting on daily news in real time. But the project proved to be fraught with technical issues and “too difficult” to execute, according to the premium cable network.

“HBO and Jon Stewart have decided not to proceed with a short form digital animated project,” HBO said in a statement to EW. “We all thought the project had great potential, but there were technical issues in terms of production and distribution that proved too difficult given the quick turnaround and topical nature of the material. We’re excited to report that we have some future projects together which you will be hearing about in the near future.”

The New York Times first reported the news.